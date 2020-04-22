Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 745,810 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,959,000 after buying an additional 641,815 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,033,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 870,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,693,000 after acquiring an additional 283,636 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. 15,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

