Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,277 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,905. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

