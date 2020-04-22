Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,086,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,340,000 after acquiring an additional 903,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $16,278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $6,176,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Schneider National by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

SNDR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDR. Citigroup raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.36.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

