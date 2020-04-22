Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €238.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €238.00 ($276.74) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €196.44 ($228.42).

FRA:SRT3 traded down €5.40 ($6.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €252.00 ($293.02). 110,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €211.54 and a 200 day moving average of €199.27.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

