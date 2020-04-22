SAP (NYSE:SAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. SAP updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SAP traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

