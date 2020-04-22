SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by Deutsche Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €108.24 ($125.86). 2,932,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $128.91 billion and a PE ratio of 38.94. SAP has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52 week high of €129.60 ($150.70). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of €116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

