SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.23 ($145.61).

SAP stock opened at €107.64 ($125.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €102.28 and its 200 day moving average is €116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

