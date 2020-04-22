SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €122.00 ($141.86) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAP. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €1.96 ($2.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €108.24 ($125.86). 2,932,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €116.08. SAP has a 52-week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 52-week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

