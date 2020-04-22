Sangui Biotech International (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Sangui Biotech International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 60,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Sangui Biotech International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBI)

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangui Biotech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangui Biotech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.