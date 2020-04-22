Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.55 ($18.08).

ETR:SZG opened at €11.34 ($13.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of €31.15 ($36.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

