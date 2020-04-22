SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Volume Hits $892,890.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $892,890.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 187.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00340705 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00420570 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,665,410 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

