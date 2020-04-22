Safehold (SAFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.56 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safehold alerts:

NYSE SAFE opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. Safehold has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $66.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.52 per share, with a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,286,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,161,571.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.