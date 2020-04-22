Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) Short Interest Update

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 393,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.85 and a current ratio of 10.85. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.