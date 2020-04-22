SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $464,670.98 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $464,670.98 and approximately $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.01137387 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00172092 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00222509 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007334 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00046656 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

