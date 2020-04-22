Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.71. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 416,978 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.95 to C$3.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.94 million and a PE ratio of -58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 25,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at C$87,657.18.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

