RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €28.69 ($33.36).

FRA RWE opened at €24.06 ($27.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.13 and a 200-day moving average of €27.75. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

