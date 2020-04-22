RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.80. RUSHYDRO PJSC/S shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

RUSHYDRO PJSC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for RUSHYDRO PJSC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUSHYDRO PJSC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.