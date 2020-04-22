RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RTI Surgical Inc. is a surgical implant company. Its implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures. RTI Surgical Inc., formerly known as RTI Biologics, Inc., is headquartered in Alachua, Fla. “

RTIX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RTI Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.42.

RTIX stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.72. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC acquired a new position in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

