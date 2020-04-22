RPS Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:RPS)

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RPS stock opened at GBX 36.28 ($0.48) on Wednesday. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $82.68 million and a PE ratio of -72.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.97.

RPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RPS Group to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 123 ($1.62).

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

