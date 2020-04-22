Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $55.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

RCL stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

