Royal Bank of Canada Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $50.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.87.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.