Royal Bank of Canada Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $145.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,613. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HubSpot by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.