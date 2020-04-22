Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $21.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

HCSG stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.18 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after buying an additional 243,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,697,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

