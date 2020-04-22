Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $90.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.