Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

