Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $164.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.83. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.