Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Lowered to $45.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

RHI stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $836,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

