RLI (NYSE:RLI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%.
NYSE RLI traded down $4.86 on Wednesday, reaching $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.51. RLI has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.55.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
