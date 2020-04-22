Reviewing Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) & Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

This table compares Verona Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verona Pharma N/A N/A -$14.99 million ($46.00) -0.49 Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 426.15 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -6.35

Verona Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics. Orchard Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verona Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Verona Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verona Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.81%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Verona Pharma and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verona Pharma N/A N/A -129.57% Orchard Therapeutics N/A -50.38% -40.82%

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Verona Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.