Reviewing Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) & Pinduoduo (OTCMKTS:PDD)

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Live Current Media and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 2 3 9 0 2.50

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 24.32%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Profitability

This table compares Live Current Media and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A 4.20% 3.17% Pinduoduo -23.14% -27.59% -11.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 13.11 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -57.89

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Live Current Media beats Pinduoduo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media Inc. focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc. and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc. in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

