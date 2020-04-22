Reviewing LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85% Analog Devices 21.06% 15.38% 8.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Analog Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.59 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -29.71 Analog Devices $5.99 billion 5.93 $1.36 billion $5.15 18.73

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Analog Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Analog Devices 0 6 15 0 2.71

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 0.96%. Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $122.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Analog Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Analog Devices beats LightPath Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.