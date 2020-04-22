Reviewing Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NASDAQ:PBH)

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Beyondspring alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Beyondspring and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyondspring 0 1 4 0 2.80 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Beyondspring currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 148.26%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $73.20, suggesting a potential upside of 92.99%. Given Beyondspring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyondspring is more favorable than Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Beyondspring and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyondspring N/A N/A -248.61% Prestige Consumer Healthcare -3.57% 13.17% 4.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Beyondspring shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyondspring and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyondspring N/A N/A -$54.87 million ($2.42) -4.94 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $975.78 million 1.95 -$35.80 million $2.78 13.64

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Beyondspring. Beyondspring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Beyondspring has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beyondspring beats Prestige Consumer Healthcare on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.