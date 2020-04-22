Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $36,230,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $7,298,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.82.

NYSE TT opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Trane has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.34.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

