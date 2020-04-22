Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 505,119 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 71.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

TAP opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $64.32.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

