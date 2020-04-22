Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 168,286 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,286 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after buying an additional 67,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.64.

MKC stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.