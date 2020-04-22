Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 14,582 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Davita were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Davita in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Davita by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Davita by 350.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Davita in the first quarter worth $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,345. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVA opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

