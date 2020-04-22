Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $231,072,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

