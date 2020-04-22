Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of ABIOMED worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ABIOMED by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

ABIOMED stock opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.06. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

