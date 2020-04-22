Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 579,009 CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 579,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.40% of CNO Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,692,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CNO opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,854.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

