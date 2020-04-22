Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases Shares of 113,465 Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 113,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

