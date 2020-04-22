Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,900 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of Sanderson Farms worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

SAFM stock opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.