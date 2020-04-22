Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,752 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.94.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

