Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,953 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after acquiring an additional 347,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.