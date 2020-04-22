Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

AFL opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

