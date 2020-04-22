Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of BRO opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

