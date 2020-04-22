Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

