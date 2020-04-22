Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

