Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $223,480,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,739 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.