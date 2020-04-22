Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 9,265 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.