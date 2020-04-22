Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 5,075 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

